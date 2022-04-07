 Skip to main content
Giant City Stables to host "Roaring 20's" themed gala

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- A local non-profit is hold a "Roaring 20's" Gala that you can participate in.

Patricia Nardini with Giant City Stables stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about the event. 

Nardini says the gala will be on May 7th at Legends in Walker's Bluff. 

The event will provide a high caliber 1920's feel, along with a catered dinner, live music, dancing, silent and live auctions and much more.

Tickets are still available for the event. 

They are $125, and you can purchase them by clicking here.

Ticket sales end Monday, April 11th. 

For more information, you can contact the Giant City Stables at (618) 457-4836.

