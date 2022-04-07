Giant City Stables to host "Roaring 20's" themed gala

(WSIL) -- A local non-profit is hold a "Roaring 20's" Gala that you can participate in.
Patricia Nardini with Giant City Stables stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about the event.
Nardini says the gala will be on May 7th at Legends in Walker's Bluff.
The event will provide a high caliber 1920's feel, along with a catered dinner, live music, dancing, silent and live auctions and much more.
Tickets are still available for the event.
They are $125, and you can purchase them by clicking here.
Ticket sales end Monday, April 11th.
For more information, you can contact the Giant City Stables at (618) 457-4836.