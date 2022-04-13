 Skip to main content
Franklin County gears up for new courthouse dedication

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin County Courthouse aerial shots

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Franklin County gears up for the long-awaited county courthouse dedication and ribbon cutting.

The dedication is Friday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. on the Benton Public Square. The ceremony will feature speeches and an official ribbon cutting to open the doors. Following the ceremony, visitors will be invited to tour the new facility. A 48-page book and commemorative coin will be given to the first 1,000 visitors. Complimentary refreshments will be available at the event.

Ben Franklin will be portrayed by a professional actor, Bill Robling of Philadelphia, talking with visitors and children during the event.

The book will contain the history of the courthouse from 1818 through 2022. it will also include construction photos, diagrams, and information about the new facility.

The coin features an image of the new courthouse on one side and the courthouse in 1875 on the other side.

Executive Director for Rend Lake Area Tourism Council/Director of Franklin County Economic Development Corp Rick Linton stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the dedication and coins.

You can contact Linton for photographs and video at director@fredco.info (314) 580-2577.

