Flash Flood Emergency in St. Louis after more than 8" of rain falls overnight

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Heavy rain overnight brought catastrophic flooding to parts of the St. Louis Metro early Tuesday morning.
The heaviest rain occurred from Downtown to the northwest along I-70 near St. Charles and O'Fallon, Missouri. Lambert International Airport recorded 8.06" of rainfall by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, shattering the record for the wettest day on record. Reports of more than 10" of rainfall were coming in near St. Peters.
A Flash Flood Emergency was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of St. Louis County including St. Louis City.
Fire, police, and other emergency departments have performed numerous water rescues with dozens of cars reportedly submerged and streets that have turned into rivers.
Interstate 70 was closed in multiple areas, causing major travel disruptions during the morning rush hour. Other roads throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County are inundated with high water and closed.
