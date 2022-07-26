 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Flash Flood Emergency in St. Louis after more than 8" of rain falls overnight

  • Updated
  • 0
7_26 STL Rain.jpg

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Heavy rain overnight brought catastrophic flooding to parts of the St. Louis Metro early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest rain occurred from Downtown to the northwest along I-70 near St. Charles and O'Fallon, Missouri. Lambert International Airport recorded 8.06" of rainfall by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, shattering the record for the wettest day on record. Reports of more than 10" of rainfall were coming in near St. Peters.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of St. Louis County including St. Louis City.

Fire, police, and other emergency departments have performed numerous water rescues with dozens of cars reportedly submerged and streets that have turned into rivers.

Interstate 70 was closed in multiple areas, causing major travel disruptions during the morning rush hour. Other roads throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County are inundated with high water and closed.

For the latest on road closures in Missouri: MODOT Road Conditions

For the latest on road closures in Illinois: IDOT Road Conditions

Tags

Recommended for you