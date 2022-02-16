 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Fireball meteor spotted over southern Illinois early Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A fireball was spotted over portions of southern Illinois in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 15th.

Several viewers shared security camera videos showing the meteor shooting across the sky and breaking up as it encountered Earth's atmosphere.

2_16 meteor 1.jpg

According to the American Meteorological Society, these types of fireball meteors are known as a bolide. A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.

Check your security cameras facing to the north at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning to see if you were able to capture this unique event!

