Fireball meteor spotted over southern Illinois early Tuesday morning

WSIL -- A fireball was spotted over portions of southern Illinois in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 15th.
Several viewers shared security camera videos showing the meteor shooting across the sky and breaking up as it encountered Earth's atmosphere.
According to the American Meteorological Society, these types of fireball meteors are known as a bolide. A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.
Check your security cameras facing to the north at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning to see if you were able to capture this unique event!