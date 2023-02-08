Fetterman in Washington hospital 'for observation' after feeling lightheaded

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Fetterman in Washington hospital 'for observation' after feeling lightheaded

  • Updated
  • 0
Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman is being kept overnight in a Washington, DC, hospital "for observation," after being admitted earlier Wednesday after feeling lightheaded, his office said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Democrat was elected to the Senate in November while recovering from a stroke he had suffered in May. According to his spokesperson, there was no evidence of a new stroke Wednesday, but he was set to undergo more tests during his hospital stay.

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded. He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in the statement.

Last year, Fetterman checked himself into a hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, several days before the primary. Fetterman won the nomination while in the hospital and underwent a nearly three-hour surgery that same day to implant a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital after a nine-day stay.

Fetterman's cardiologist later issued a statement, providing more insight into what caused his stroke and outlining that the Democrat suffers from both atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy.

Calvello said Wednesday night that Fetterman was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

The-CNN-Wire

