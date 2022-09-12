Feeling like fall to start the week

WSIL -- You will likely need a jacket or sweatshirt this morning as temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s in some locations. In fact, it's the coolest morning since early May!
Watch for patchy fog, especially in rural areas. It is quite thick this morning, but it will mix out quickly by mid-morning.
This afternoon, winds will be breezy from the west/northwest with gusts possibly topping 20 miles per hour. The breeze will just add to the fall like air, as temperatures will remain below average with highs generally in the upper 70s.
The cool down is short-lived as temperatures quickly climb towards the end of the week. By Friday, temperatures will be approaching 90º once again.