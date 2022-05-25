Ellen Degeneres last show on Thursday

(CNN) -- After 19 seasons, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" is saying goodbye.
Thursday, May 26th will be the final show.
The daytime talk show has won 64 Daytime Emmys since it first aired in 2003.
The stand-up comedian turned TV and movie star was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay.
There were reports of a toxic work environment on the show's production last summer. Degeneres says that's not why she's ending the show. She said: "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."