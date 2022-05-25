 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Ellen Degeneres last show on Thursday

ellen degeneres
By adwpadmin

(CNN) -- After 19 seasons, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" is saying goodbye.

Thursday, May 26th will be the final show.

The daytime talk show has won 64 Daytime Emmys since it first aired in 2003.

The stand-up comedian turned TV and movie star was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay.

There were reports of a toxic work environment on the show's production last summer. Degeneres says that's not why she's ending the show. She said: "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."