Donations still needed for Williamson County "Shop with a Cop" program

(WSIL) -- Christmas season is here, and Williamson County's Fraternal Order of Police are set to host their annual "Shop with a Cop" program.
Carl Eggemeyer, President of Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 stopped by News 3 This Morning.
This year, they have 325 children signed up for the program.
Eggemeyer says, they are still looking for donations. Right now, they need $4,000 to help cover the costs.
If you are interested in donating, you can donate at any police agency or the Sheriff's office, or send it to P.O. Box 1172, Marion, IL 62959.