Dentmon Center to offer free Summer Camp in June

Dentmon Center flyer without background
Dentmon Center Summer Camp

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Dentmon Center in Carbondale will begin its free summer camp for kids in June.

The Dentmon Center in Carbondale is holding its first year of free summer camps. The camps will be for kids with and without learning differences from ages 7 to 16 years old.

The camps will run from June 13 to August 12. Some of the activities include Field trips, Dance, Swimming, Hiking, Kayaking, Camping, Robotics, Web Design, Agriculture/Gardening, African History, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Yoga, Girls & Boys Empowerment Groups, and more. Program Director Aaron Lee said registration is now open. There is a QR code on the flyer that can help you register.

For more information, call (618) 270-3157. The address of the Dentmon Center is 818 West High Street in Carbondale, IL. 62901. 

