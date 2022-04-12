Conference held in April to learn more about Autism

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Autism Society of Southern Illinois, SIU-Carbondale, and the Illinois Council on Developmental Disabilities joined forces to put on an Autism Conference.
The conference is on April 22, 2022, at the SIU Student Center. The Keynote Speaker is Johnathan Martinis. Registration is between 8-8:30 a.m. There will also be three sessions throughout the day. The first session runs from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., lunch runs from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and is sponsored by ULLICO and provided by Chrystal's Catering. The second session will run from 1-2 p.m., and the final session will go from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. You will need tickets to attend. To learn more, click here.
Autism Society of Southern Illinois Board Member Sara Hazel stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.