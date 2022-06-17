Comedian Trevor Noah added to Illinois State Fair lineup

(WSIL) -- Award-winning host of the “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Friday, August 19.
Noah has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials and is a best selling author.
Tickets for Trevor Noah will go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10am at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.
“To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “This is one of our most diverse lineups in years with multiple music genres represented, a popular comedian and harness racing to kick it all off. We cannot wait to welcome fairgoers in August.”
- Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
- Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
- Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
- Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
- Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
- Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
- Friday, August 19: Trevor Noah
- Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
- Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield.