Christian Life Church in Herrin dismisses service to serve community

Herrin, IL (WSIL) -- Christian Life Church in Herrin plans to dismiss service Sunday, May 1, to serve the local community through various projects.
“Our church body believes we have an obligation to serve our community but also a wonderful opportunity to show Christ’s love to many,” stated Lori Burchell, Lead Pastor of Christian Life Church Christian.
Members will be cleaning flower beds at the VA’s Community Life Center, painting at the Herrin House of Hope, cleaning up trash along the streets in downtown Herrin, and praying over businesses and residents in Herrin. Our children’s ministry will be sharing Jesus with others. Pastor Lori says,
“We are a part of a great community, and we want those who live here to know just how much we value them. Church should not simply be about meeting in a building. It should be about helping each other as well. This is one way we can be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Burchell.
Serving outside the four walls of the church is nothing new for Christian Life Church. This year alone, this body of believers has made several trips to Kentucky to take a U-Haul loaded with supplies and debris clean up for those devastated by the December 10, 2021 tornado.
If you are interested in participating in the event, CLC will serve breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and then have Sunday School classes from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. At 10:00 a.m., the church will hold a short worship service, divide into teams, and go out into the local community to conduct the service projects.
CLC is at 1901 North Park Avenue in Herrin.
For more information about this event, contact Christian Life Church at (618) 942-7369 or email at news@clcherrin.com.