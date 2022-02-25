Cave-in-Rock Ferry likely to close as Ohio River keeps rising

Paducah, Ky (WSIL) -- Rising floodwaters on the Ohio River are likely to force the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to temporarily close by Saturday morning, February 26.
The ferry normally has to halt service when the river reaches about 41.0 ft. on the Shawneetown gauge. The specific time the ferry is forced to close can vary by about a foot due to a number of factors.
Based on Friday morning's river forecast, the river is expected to reach 40.4 ft. at 6 p.m., on Friday and is predicted to go to 41 ft. at 6 a.m., Saturday. The floodwaters are then expected to continue rising to 42.9 ft. on Feb. 28, then hover in that range until about March 5.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis will closely watch the updated river forecast on Friday morning and attempt to provide a more specific estimate on when floodwaters may force the ferry to close.
The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day. The ferry provides an economic link for daily commuters who depend on it to get to and from jobs, and serves a tourism link between the Shawnee National Forest and the Amish Community in Crittenden County. When the ferry is forced to close it turns a 10-mile trip between Cave-in-Rock, IL, and Marion, KY, into a 60-mile detour.
For timely information on the ferry’s operating status please go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally starts service at 6:00 a.m., CT, 7 days a week. The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m.. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.