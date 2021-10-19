Cardinals' Fredbird named finalist for mascot Hall of Fame!

(WSIL) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' biggest fan is taking a swing at the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Fredbird is one of 10 finalists for the 2022 class, according to a release from the team's organization. The official announcement from the Mascot Hall of Fame won't come until November 5.
And you can help Fredbird win the honor, by voting each day until Saturday, Oct. 23!
Click here to go vote for Fredbird!
The 10 mascots to pick from are Fredbird, Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters, Harvey the Hound of the Calgary Flames, Iceburgh of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jaxson de Ville of the Jackson Jaguars, Southpaw of the Chicago White Sox, The Raptor of Toronto Raptors, Butler Blue of Butler University, Hugo the Hornet of the Charlotte Hornets and Wally the Green Monster of Boston Red Sox.
According to the Mascot Hall of Fame, " From the day Fredbird hatched in April of 1979 he loved the noise of the crowd, the action on the field and of course the ballpark food! One day he got up on the dugout and started dancing and cheering on the team in between innings. The fans loved his energy and cheered right along with him. The Cardinals noticed this and gave him a life-long contract as the teams mascot."
Fredbird’s accomplishments and milestones include:
- Fredbird’s performed at around 34,000 regular season games
- Has been to the World Series in ’82, ’85, ’87, ’04, ’06, ’11 and ‘13
- Has been a part of World Series Championships in ’82, ’06, ’11.
- Inducted into the St.Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
- Is a co-host to Cardinals Kids, a 30 minute TV show on Bally Sports.
The Mascot Hall of Fame is in Whiting, Indiana. There have been 24 professional and collegiate team mascots inducted since its founding in 2005. The list includes the Chicago Bulls "Benny," Indianapolis Colts "Blue," Kansas City Chief's "KC Wolf," and the Chicago Blackhawks' "Tommy Hawk."