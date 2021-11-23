Carbondale hosting holiday lights and tree decorating contests

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's time to break out the holiday lights and festive decorations and show your creativity!
The City of Carbondale announces the return of the annual 'Let It Glow' Holiday Lights Contest and Tree Decorating Competition.
To enter the ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights Contest, email pictures of your holiday display to contest@explorecarbondale.com. Please include your name, address, and phone number in case you are the winner! All entries will be included in our first ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights Drive Tour.
The City will accept entries beginning Friday, November 26 through Sunday, December 19.
There will be two categories: Residential and Business. Our team of reindeer will choose the best and brightest display in each category and the winners will be announced on Monday, December 20! The winners will receive a special holiday yard sign and a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware.
To enter our Tree Decorating Competition, email pictures of your decorated tree (or trees) to contest@explorecarbondale.com by Sunday, December 20! The winner will receive a holiday gift basket from the City!
For more information about the contests, call Carbondale Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at (618) 559-1939.