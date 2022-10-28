Carbondale Halloween returns this weekend

(WSIL) -- Halloween activities are in full swing this weekend in Carbondale.
Organizers say there are many family friendly events throughout the weekend.
Public Relations Officer Roni Le Forge stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the events.
Here are some of the events taking place this weekend:
- Pumpkin Glow – happening Friday.
- Safe Halloween – Saturday morning event at the Murdale Shopping Center
- Howl-o-ween – also happening Saturday morning at Murdale Shopping Center.
- Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race – proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois and Dentmon Center.
- “Live at Washington & Main” – outdoor concert featuring four incredible acts. Music starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
