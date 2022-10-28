 Skip to main content
Carbondale Halloween returns this weekend

Carbondale Halloween 2022

(WSIL) -- Halloween activities are in full swing this weekend in Carbondale. 

Organizers say there are many family friendly events throughout the weekend. 

Public Relations Officer Roni Le Forge stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the events.

Here are some of the events taking place this weekend:

  • Pumpkin Glow – happening Friday.
  • Safe Halloween – Saturday morning event at the Murdale Shopping Center
  • Howl-o-ween – also happening Saturday morning at Murdale Shopping Center.
  • Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race – proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois and Dentmon Center.
  • “Live at Washington & Main” – outdoor concert featuring four incredible acts. Music starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

