Carbondale church holding annual school supply giveaway with handing out 2,000 backpacks

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One local church is helping parents and their kids head back to school in style with a school supply giveaway.
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale is hosting a Back to School Drive-thru Giveaway. The church is giving away 2,000 free backpacks and supplies on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until they run out. Pastor Christopher Swims said the church has been giving away school supplies for over 10 years.
The event will take place at the church at 400 East Main Street, Carbondale, IL 62901. For information about Hopewell M.B. Church, visit www.hopewellmb.org or call (618) 529-3975.