 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carbondale church holding annual school supply giveaway with handing out 2,000 backpacks

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopewell MB Church annual backpack giveaway

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One local church is helping parents and their kids head back to school in style with a school supply giveaway.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale is hosting a Back to School Drive-thru Giveaway. The church is giving away 2,000 free backpacks and supplies on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until they run out. Pastor Christopher Swims said the church has been giving away school supplies for over 10 years.

The event will take place at the church at 400 East Main Street, Carbondale, IL 62901. For information about Hopewell M.B. Church, visit www.hopewellmb.org or call (618) 529-3975.

Tags

Recommended for you