...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that
there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through
Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall
potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the
overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy
snowfall.

The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern
Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late
tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected
this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from
north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on
elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled
out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate
64 in southern Illinois.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight
and Saturday.

Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

Bob Saget, here in November, will be laid to rest in a service on Friday.

 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, will be laid to rest Friday, a source close to Saget's family tells CNN.

The private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with close friends and family in attendance. A larger memorial will be held at a later date that has not yet been selected, the source added.

Saget's "Full House" costar and close friend John Stamos seemed to allude to Friday's ceremony in a post on Twitter.

"Today will be the hardest day of my life," Stamos wrote. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

"Tomorrow, I'm going to lay my comrade to rest," fellow comic Dave Chappelle said in a set on Thursday night at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood in which he spoke about his friendship with Saget.

On Wednesday, musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross shared memories of their late friend on Instagram as they drove to LAX to pick up Saget's car.

The late comedian and actor had parked there prior to his flight to Florida, where he performed a final set.

