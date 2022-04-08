Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois gears up to host Black Business Expo

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Get ready to shop local this weekend and learn about new businesses in the community. The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois is hosting a Black Business Expo.
The event is Saturday, April 9, at SIU-C. The expo runs from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. inside the Student Center Ballrooms.
There will be over 40 vendors sharing their businesses with the public. Chastity Mays, President of BCCSI, and owner of MBH Investments, Marshall Hunt, stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more. Hunt moved to southern Illinois in February of this year and is a new chamber member.
For more information, call (618) 306-5885.