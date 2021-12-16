You have permission to edit this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on Jan. 17.

 Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.

White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on Jan. 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration."

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows White in her day-to-day life, including behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and, take viewers to her actual birthday party.

A star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt will join her.

The movie is packed with clips from some of White's iconic roles, including Rose on "Golden Girls," her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and her role as Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The movie will also honor White's role as the first woman to produce a national TV show, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

"Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!" White said in a statement to CNN.

