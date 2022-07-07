 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could
bring localized relief this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Better storm chances Thursday & Friday; cooler this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
7_7 storms.jpg
7_7 heat.jpg

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon, but it appears there will be at least some break from the heat arriving early across mainly parts of southern Illinois. Areas in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky will likely see another afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices pushing near 110º.

7_7 HI.jpg

As the heat dome as slowly shifted southwest, the "Ring of Fire" has moved closer to our region, resulting in showers and storms overnight along the I-64 in Jefferson and Hamilton counties.

7_7 rain chances.jpg

By this afternoon, another wave of scattered storms is expected to move in from the northwest, mostly during the heat of the afternoon. This will result in pockets of very heavy rain, lightning, and possibly an isolated strong storm or two across parts of southern Illinois.

Storm chances will begin to fade around sunset as temperatures begin to cool.

7_7 temps.jpg

More scattered storms are likely Friday as a cold front approaches from the north. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will exit by Saturday morning as cooler, less humid air begins to move in.

Tags

Recommended for you