Better storm chances Thursday & Friday; cooler this weekend

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon, but it appears there will be at least some break from the heat arriving early across mainly parts of southern Illinois. Areas in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky will likely see another afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices pushing near 110º.
As the heat dome as slowly shifted southwest, the "Ring of Fire" has moved closer to our region, resulting in showers and storms overnight along the I-64 in Jefferson and Hamilton counties.
By this afternoon, another wave of scattered storms is expected to move in from the northwest, mostly during the heat of the afternoon. This will result in pockets of very heavy rain, lightning, and possibly an isolated strong storm or two across parts of southern Illinois.
Storm chances will begin to fade around sunset as temperatures begin to cool.
More scattered storms are likely Friday as a cold front approaches from the north. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will exit by Saturday morning as cooler, less humid air begins to move in.