Artspace 304 invites regional artists to submit projects

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Artspace 304 is inviting regional artists to submit artwork for two programs.
There are two themed projects.
The first theme is "summer". It's open to artists of all ages. Applications will be accepted online through June 17th. The exhibition will be shown at the Carbondale Civic Center -- July 1st through August 12th.
You can apply here.
The second exhibition is for K thru 12 teachers in Southern Illinois. Cobden High School art teacher Jeremy Crawford will act as judge.
Cash prizes will be awarded to three artists. Applications can be submitted online through July 22nd. The exhibit will be on view at Artspace 304's main gallery from August 5th to September 2nd.
You can apply for that program here.