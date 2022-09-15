 Skip to main content
Above average temperatures: heat returns this weekend

WSIL -- Cool again this morning, but temperatures are trending warmer the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures Thursday will peak in the mid 80s. Friday and Saturday, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

As an upper-level ridge builds in early next week, heat and humidity will soar. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be running more than 10 degrees above average with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity will remain tolerable through Saturday, but as the Gulf of Mexico opens up, moisture will surge north, resulting in very muggy conditions early next week.

