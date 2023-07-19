A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the area until 10 a.m. Wednesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Northern Pope County in southern Illinois...
Southern Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1100 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 449 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE,
GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the area until 10 a.m. Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
7_19 watch.jpg

WSIL -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southwest Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 10 a.m.

A line of strong storms continues to track over the same areas, running parellel to the Mississippi River. While the main threat remains major flash flooding, a few storms could produce pockets of damaging winds and nickel to quarter sized hail.

The threat for severe storms should gradually wane after sunrise.

