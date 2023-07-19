A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the area until 10 a.m. Wednesday

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.
