5 planets line up in sequential order for first time in 18 years this week

WSIL -- For the first time in 18 years, stargazers get the opportunity to view a planetary parade! Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will appear in the early morning sky sequentially aligned for the first time since 2004.
It's a rare event that won't happen again until 2040 and the viewing opportunities should be very good in our region.
The five bright planets will be visible in the hour before dawn with the naked eye, and will appear in the same order as they are in their orbits around the Sun. Mercury will be closest to the horizon with Venus a little higher and Mars positioned near the Moon. Jupiter will be just to the right of Mars with Saturn visible in the south/southeastern sky.
If you have a telescope, you may also be able to get a glimpse of Uranus between Venus and the Moon, but it is very faint and difficult to see.
After June 26, the Moon will begin to shift closer to the horizon, appearing to move backwards through the planetary line-up, moving first past Venus and then Mercury before slipping below the horizon to the left of the planets.
To view all the planets and see this alignment at its best, check it out around an hour before dawn on the morning June 24, when Mercury rises above the horizon.
It’s not unusual to see two or three planets in the visible in the night sky, but planetary alignments of this kind are fairly rare. Due to the orientation and tilt of their orbits, the eight major planets of the Solar System will never come into perfect alignment. In fact, the last time they even appeared in the same part of the sky was over 1,000 years ago, in the year 949AD, and they won’t do it again until 2492.
But wait! There's more! The International Space Station will also make a pass overhead near the planetary alignment early Friday morning. At 4:52 a.m., the ISS will become visible in the south/southwest sky, traveling to the east/northeast sky over the following seven minutes.