41 years ago, an F-4 tornado ripped through Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- On the afternoon of May 29, 1982, a large F-4 tornado carved a 17-mile path through parts of Carterville, Crainville, and Marion leaving 10 people dead and injuring hundreds.
VIDEO: Click here to watch aerial footage from 1982
The initial touchdown was approximately 4 miles northwest of Carterville and 1 mile north of Crab Orchard Lake. According to a damage survey, the twister likely lifted briefly, then touched down in a subdivision of Carterville demolishing two homes and causing damage to several others. The tornado again lifted briefly and touched down again in downtown Carterville. It traveled through the east section of town and through Crainville where several homes, business buildings and many trees were damaged.
The tornado then increased in size causing extensive damage at the Williamson County Airport. As the tornado followed along Route 13 into the west side of Marion, a truck plaza near Interstate 57 was demolished and a motel and three shopping centers were damaged. Two of the 39 motel occupants were injured.
The Shawnee Village apartment complex on Boulevard Street was one of the hardest hit areas with heavy damage, resulting in multiple deaths.
In Marion a total of 161 homes and 47 businesses were destroyed; 59 homes and 29 businesses suffered damage. In Williamson County, 52 businesses were destroyed and 37 were heavily damaged.
In total, 648 homes were damaged with 40% of these destroyed and 23% suffering major damage. Over 200 cars were damaged or destroyed.
The tornado lifted approximately one mile east-southeast of Routes 166 and 13.
A separate F-3 tornado occurred earlier in the afternoon in southern Illinois, touching down near Percy and tracking east into Cutler and Conant.