 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 baseball season kicks off Thursday

  • 0
cardinals
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- It's opening day for the 2022 baseball season!

The St. Louis Cardinals' home opener is Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There is a lot of activities happening ahead of the 3:15 pm first pitch. 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Official Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village. The event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. The pep rally includes prizes and ticket giveaways to Opening Day and other games this season.

12:00 PM Gates Open

12:05 – 12:55 PM Cardinals batting practice

1:00 – 1:50 PM Pirates batting practice 

2:30 PM Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales

2:38 PM Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers via 2022 Ford Mustang motorcade

2:53 PM Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals via 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor motorcade

3:15 PM First Pitch

You can watching the game on Bally Sports Midwest or stream on the Bally Sports app. 

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you