2022 baseball season kicks off Thursday

(WSIL) -- It's opening day for the 2022 baseball season!
The St. Louis Cardinals' home opener is Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There is a lot of activities happening ahead of the 3:15 pm first pitch.
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Official Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village. The event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. The pep rally includes prizes and ticket giveaways to Opening Day and other games this season.
12:00 PM Gates Open
12:05 – 12:55 PM Cardinals batting practice
1:00 – 1:50 PM Pirates batting practice
2:30 PM Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales
2:38 PM Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers via 2022 Ford Mustang motorcade
2:53 PM Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals via 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor motorcade
3:15 PM First Pitch
You can watching the game on Bally Sports Midwest or stream on the Bally Sports app.