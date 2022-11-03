13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cook-off for charity kicks off this weekend

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Local businesses gear up for the 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cook-off this weekend.
The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cook-off will be held Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marion Elks Lodge. Forty-two teams will be participating this year.
The fundraising event benefits local philanthropic organizations and has collected nearly $250,000 over the years. The money raised stays local, and this year will help the Fowler Bonan Foundation's Clothes For Kids, Kozy Kids (Coats for Kids Elk's Lodge #800), Williamson County Heartland Rotary iPad project for children with learning disabilities, and The Lighthouse Shelter.
To taste the chili from all the teams is S10.00. For more information click here.