10th Veterans Honor Flight date announced

(WSIL) -- Organizers have announced the date for 10th Veterans Honor Flight of southern Illinois.
Mission 10 will be on May 9, 2023.
Since 2017, Veterans Honor Flight has transported over 690 veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorial built in their honor.
Mission 10 will carry the 700th Veteran. Organizers say 87 veterans and their guardians will get to take part in the flight.
