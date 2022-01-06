Newly proposed legislation aims to protect Illinois DCFS workers

(WSIL) -- New legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly would increase penalties for individuals who commit crimes against Illinois Department of Childhood and Family Services (DCFS) employees.
The legislation, known as the Knight-Silas Bill, comes in response to the deaths of two DCFS caseworkers, Deidre Silas and Pam Knight, who were killed on the job.
“Our DCFS workers dedicate their careers to our most vulnerable children, living in pursuit of the belief that every child should have a safe place to call home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m working with the General Assembly to enhance the penalties for adults who harm DCFS workers to align with the protections for other first responders – in honor of Deidre Silas, in honor of Pam Knight, in honor of all our DCFS employees, and in honor of all who live in service to others.”
Under the proposed legislation, DCFS employees would be granted the same protections as police, firemen, private security employees, correctional officers, and community policing volunteers.
The legislation allows for a person who causes great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement to a DCFS employee to be charged with a more serious Class 1 felony as opposed to a Class 3. Just like other first responders, it is not the extent of the harm or injury that allows the aggravated battery charge to be brought, but rather the status of the victim as a DCFS employee.
“Deidre Silas and Pam Knight met the challenges of their work with heart and commitment, doing everything they could to ensure the safety of children,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This legislation seeks to protect the other men and women of DCFS who give the same dedication and passion to this heroic work.”