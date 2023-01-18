New York City starts offering free abortion pills at sexual health clinics

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...More steady rain will be falling on already wetted grounds. This additional rainfall will cause street and low land flooding. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 450 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton, Energy, Elkville, and Hurst. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&