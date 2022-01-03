New Year's resolution in full swing as 2022 begins

(WSIL) -- With the New Year comes New Year Resolutions. One of the most common resolutions is focusing on fitness and health. But it's also one that's quickly broken.
The HUB in Marion sees an increase in memberships from November until around March.
They say, one of the reasons it's easy to give up on a fitness resolution is because some think it's a quick fix.
Marketing Director Hilary Holdinghausen says, make your fitness goal attainable and set a clear deadline for yourself.
"Creating habits, new habits are really beneficial in the long run and that’s what’s going to help you sustain those goals. Personally, I believe tomorrow isn’t promised. Today is your future, so how can you be the best version of yourself today. That’s really what’s going to get you where you want to be." said Holdinghausen.
Holdinghausen also says consistency is key to long-term success.