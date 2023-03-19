New 'Wildcat' bus route offers fixed stops around downtown Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A new bus route in Williamson County will make it easier for people to get around town.
That new route is called "Wildcat."
Public Relations Coordinator Ana DeUnamuno for Rides Mass Transit said the new service provides more options at a very cost-effective rate.
"The Wildcat route is a fix route service that we offer in Marion," explains DeUnamuno. "It's really just intended to cover a larger scope for people to have access to on a more frequent bases."
The new route is a partnership between the City of Marion and RMT. With nearly a dozen stops around town, riders can board the bus at any location and it only costs a dollar to ride.
"They don't have to contact us in advance to set up a ride," says DeUnamuno. "They can find their most convenient bus stop location and just board the bus there."
Those stops arrive every 30 minutes, at locations like the Butler High Rise, the Hub, Walmart, Kroger and the Carnegie Library.
The partnership with the City of Marion led to a grant to build five new bus shelters, with the first one completed at the library. Coordinator of Library Services Keith Robinson says they have seen an increase in visitors using the new stop.
"For years a lot of people take Rides Mass Transit to the library and from the library but now being on the fixed route here Rides Mass Transit comes to them and this gives them a nice spot to just sit and wait or to get out of the weather, we love it."
Additional Bus Shelters are expected by this summer, says DeUnamuno, with the possibility of more stops. She adds they want to provide more people more options to use the service and make getting around Marion safe and easy.
You can find Wildcat Route times and stops Rides MTD, where they offer an app to track the bus on the route in real time.