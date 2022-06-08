New warning devices to be installed at railroad crossing in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval requiring Illinois Railroad Company (IC) to install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado, Saline County.
The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices is $319,000. ICC staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the installation costs at the crossing, not to exceed $303,000.
The Illinois Railroad Company will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as future costs to maintain the warning devices.
They also recommend the fund be used to pay 100% of the cost to install the solar-powered advance warning signs along the highway.
The ICC says the work needs to be completed in 1 year.