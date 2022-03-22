New upgrades highlighted at West Frankfort Community Park

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- There are big changes at the West Frankfort Community Park.
City leaders just made several improvements to the park, including new fencing, gates, gravel and sidewalk repairs.
Leaders say they changes will improve safety for visitors. That includes making sure there's plenty of lighting, even after the sun goes down.
"The park is now lit up like a little city. The people feel a lot more comfortable. Our intentions are to continue improve the outside of the park as well as the inside for the aquatics department and the weight room that we have indoors," said Park Director Donald Rahne.
Even more improvements are on the way. Those include more playground equipment and plans for dog park.
If you've never been and want to visit, the park is located just off East Cleveland street right off Route 37.