New traffic lights in Mayfield to be finished by fall

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Drivers in Mayfield, Kentucky grew accustomed to the all-way stop signs around the downtown area since the 2021 tornado.
Last year a project to replace traffic lights on U.S. Route 45 and other roads in town faced delays because of supply issues.
This year that project got the green light to move forward as the city continues to rebuild 19 months later.
Keith Todd, spokesperson for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, says crews began pouring concrete support pads on Monday for the mast poles that the signals are mounted on.
"They should be here the first week of August," Todd said.
Since the December 10, 2021 tornado the city has been utilizing all-way stop signs after all of its stoplights were destroyed. Todd says supply issues delayed the project last year as some supplies were on an 18 month backlog.
"We were unable to get poles... electrical supplies," Todd said. "They actually started work in February and they're to a point where we can start putting things back in."
Todd expects work to last through the fall so drivers will still see the all-way stop signs throughout Mayfield. Todd says the new lights will help the city get back to normal.
"It's just a long, slow slog of a process to get the materials in and get the work done," Todd said.