New "Take Me Home" program aims to help those with disabilities, medical conditions in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Getting lost is scary and can be dangerous for someone living with dementia, autism or other developmental or cognitive disabilities.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking folks to say, "Could your loved one communicate their name and address if they were lost?" If the answer is no, you can enroll them in the "Take Me Home" program.
The registry gives the department quick access to information about a registered person with disabilities or medical condition in case they get lost or wander away.
If officers find someone who cannot communicate where they live, they can search the database and return the person to their loved ones.
The system works both ways, if a loved one goes missing, the department can immediately pull up their photo and information from the registry.
Any Cape Girardeau citizen (adult or child) that may need special assistance is eligible. This kind of assistance may be required if the person is unable to speak or properly identify themselves, or if they become disoriented. It is intended to serve people with autism, Down syndrome, cognitive disabilities or senior citizens who have dementia and other medical conditions.
The registry includes demographic information, emergency contact information, and a digital photo.
If a loved one goes missing, call 911 immediately and explain the special needs or medical condition. If they are enrolled in "𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞", be sure to tell the dispatcher.