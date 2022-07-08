 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

New "Take Me Home" program aims to help those with disabilities, medical conditions in Cape Girardeau

Cape take me home program

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Getting lost is scary and can be dangerous for someone living with dementia, autism or other developmental or cognitive disabilities.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking folks to say, "Could your loved one communicate their name and address if they were lost?" If the answer is no, you can enroll them in the "Take Me Home" program. 

The registry gives the department quick access to information about a registered person with disabilities or medical condition in case they get lost or wander away. 

If officers find someone who cannot communicate where they live, they can search the database and return the person to their loved ones. 

The system works both ways, if a loved one goes missing, the department can immediately pull up their photo and information from the registry. 

Any Cape Girardeau citizen (adult or child) that may need special assistance is eligible. This kind of assistance may be required if the person is unable to speak or properly identify themselves, or if they become disoriented. It is intended to serve people with autism, Down syndrome, cognitive disabilities or senior citizens who have dementia and other medical conditions.

The registry includes demographic information, emergency contact information, and a digital photo. 

To enroll a loved one in the program, simply complete and submit the online form found on:

If a loved one goes missing, call 911 immediately and explain the special needs or medical condition. If they are enrolled in "𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞", be sure to tell the dispatcher.

