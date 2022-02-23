New specialty Illinois license plate celebrates local community's 150th anniv.

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- In 2022 the Village of Carrier Mills will celebrate its 150th anniversary or its Sesquicentennial.
As part of the celebration, the Illinois Secretary of State has approved a specialty plate that commemorates the event.
A local graphics company helped with the design and the plate went on sale 02/22/22 at 2:22pm.
Orders have to be placed in person at the Carrier Mills water office at 101 North Mill Street in Carrier Mills. The cost is $25 for the pair of plates, which will be delivered in time for the annual event in September.
Make sure to take your license and current registration for the vehicle the plates will be displayed on.
“This is good way to commemorate the anniversary and it is something that has never been done before,” said Tracy Felty, Village President. We used a combination of the school colors and the village logo of the original mill.
Orders will be taken until May 20.