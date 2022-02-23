 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch
likely. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and
24.

* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due
to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from
the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

New specialty Illinois license plate celebrates local community's 150th anniv.

  • Updated
  • 0
carrier mills license plate

CARRIER MILLS (WSIL) -- In 2022 the Village of Carrier Mills will celebrate its 150th anniversary or its Sesquicentennial.

As part of the celebration, the Illinois Secretary of State has approved a specialty plate that commemorates the event.

A local graphics company helped with the design and the plate went on sale 02/22/22 at 2:22pm.

Orders have to be placed in person at the Carrier Mills water office at 101 North Mill Street in Carrier Mills. The cost is $25 for the pair of plates, which will be delivered in time for the annual event in September.

Make sure to take your license and current registration for the vehicle the plates will be displayed on. 

“This is good way to commemorate the anniversary and it is something that has never been done before,” said Tracy Felty, Village President. We used a combination of the school colors and the village logo of the original mill.

Orders will be taken until May 20.

