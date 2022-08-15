New southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development campus partners with SIU, ISP

BELLEVILLE (WSIL) -- A new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC). the Illinois State Police (ISP), and SIU is opening.
The campus will be located on the former site of Lindenwood University's undergraduate program.
The $3 million DCEO capital grant reimbursed the city for the purchase of the campus space. SWIC is operating and maintaining the campus for the city and has $5.9 million allocated through the Illinois Community College Board to operate the facility.
The program will integrate a new police training academy run by SWIC and opening fall of 2022. The inaugural class of the institute will house 125 to 130 cadets on campus. SWIC plans to move other criminal justice programs to the campus in the future as capacity increases.
SIU Carbondale’s Law School is also launching a pilot program this month the campus called the Metro East Criminal Justice Experiential Learning Program. Third year law students will live and take classes on campus while interning in Criminal Justice focused offices such as the Public Defender’s Office. SIU is planning to invest $3.5 million in the pilot program this year, with class sizes increasing in the future.
The Illinois State Police Forensic Science Institute that will be housed on the SWIC operated campus. This location will train forensic science professionals to be deployed across the state’s crime labs.
“SIU Carbondale’s presence in this facility fits well with our strategic plan, Imagine 2030, and its pillars that address partnerships and student success,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “A lot of people worked hard to make this day a reality. They had the vision and imagination to see our students getting hands-on experiences to prepare them for their future careers as they serve a community in the Metro East.”
“SIU Law has wanted to have a physical presence in the Metro East for more than 25 years,” Dean Camille M. Davidson said. “We are excited that this is coming to fruition. Because of its close proximity to St. Louis, our students have federal and state court opportunities in Illinois and Missouri. This is a wonderful place and opportunity to expand SIU Law’s footprint to a region that has the largest number of attorneys in Illinois outside of the Chicago area. As the only public law school within about two hours of Belleville, we belong to all of Southern Illinois and serve the whole region.”