New solar project at SEMO now operational

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Parking structures outside of the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau are now home to 3,500 solar panels thanks to a partnership between Ameren Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University.
The two joined together to celebrate on Thursday morning underneath one of the newly operational solar panel roofs.
"Really innovative partnership that allows Ameren to work with people in the community like Southeast to put in solar panels for the benefit of our customers and our electric grid," Ameren Missouri president Mark Birk said Thursday.
The project was a part of Ameren's Neighborhood Solar Program, which uses existing buildings and structures to create generating stations for clean energy. The initiative has had five previous facilities start, with the one on SEMO's campus becoming the sixth.
The project will bring clean electricity to 130 homes throughout the Cape Girardeau Area.
"When we generate, we outlet onto the wires and then the wires are all connected in a network," Birk said. "So it will provide the homes throughout the area."
The future plans include electric car charging stations and more solar arrays.
The construction started in October of 2021 and came at no cost to the university.
The partnership has also created new educational opportunities for students. Ameren donated a solar panel to help students get an up-close look at how they generate electricity. They were also involved in the installation, shadowing and learning about the structure itself.
"We're not just sitting back and waiting for things to happen," Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Varas said. "We're actually proactively interfacing with organizations like Ameren and others to make sure we make sure our students are exposed to these careers, new careers that we are looking at, now and in the future."