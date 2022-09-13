New Smithland Bridge truss lift and placement halted until Wednesday morning

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The lift and placement of the truss for the new Smithland Bridge halted for the evening on Tuesday, September 13.
After a power unit for one of the lifting towers failed, engineers came up with a work-around to allow the lift to continue. However, when a second power unit had to be taken out of service the lift had to be halted.
Replacement power units are en route and expected to arrive at the construction site early Wednesday.
The effort to lift the 700 ft - 5.1 million pound steel truss into place is expected resume at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Revised Wednesday Schedule:
7:30 a.m. - Resume lift
10 a.m to 11 a.m. - Slide truss into place over the main piers
11 a.m to Noon - Lower truss into position on main piers
1 p.m. - Start disassembly of jacking towers to allow flotilla to leave the bridge.
A lane restriction on the existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will remain in place until the truss is placed on the new bridge.
Motorists should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Delays are likely during peak travel periods.