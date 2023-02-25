New program will give Mayfield tornado survivors new homes

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) will initiate their New Lease On Life program this Monday, a project that aims to give survivors of the catastrophic December 10 tornado a renovated home.
The induction of the first home in the project will take place Monday, February 27 at 3:15 p.m. The LTRG partnered with Community Fellowship Baptist Church to complete the renovations.
The LTRG purchases vacant homes in Mayfield and Graves County and makes repairs and improvements to the property. The new resident of the home will be able to buy the home at a drastically reduced rate after leasing the home for a year. To the lower the cost of purchase, LTRG installs energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units.
LTRG works with Disaster Case Managers to find suitable candidates for the program based on the candidate's family size, location, and financial state.
For more information on the program, visit the project's website here.