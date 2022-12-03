New program kicks off during winter community farmer's market

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new program is kicking off in Jackson County as part of the Community Farmers Markets.
Dozens were at the University Mall Saturday morning for the return of the winter market in Carbondale.
Along with shopping for fresh produce, now there's weekly activities just for kids.
It's a partnership the Carbondale Park District rewarding kids with Market bucks each week.
Organizers say the market is a local favorite with more to do each season.
"You do see a lot of the same faces but I know we'll be seeing a lot of new ones too, coming inside there's a lot of stuff to do still in the mall with the kiddos seeing a movie, the science center, we've got food on site now so get those little guys fed, check out the market, do the activities." said Farmer's Market Manager, Karen Jensen-Britton.
The kids' program is free, and all are invited.
The Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of March.