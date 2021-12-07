New police station coming to Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Jefferson County can move forward with big plans. A brand new police station is in the works for Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon Mayor, John Lewis, tells News 3 this project is worth at least $10 million.
News 3 spoke with him, the assistant city manager and the police chief about the process of getting this new facility going.
Mt. Vernon assistant city manager, Nathan McKenna, says a new police station has been in the city's comprehensive plan for at least a decade.
Now, after completing several projects and getting the funding, he says in March 2020, the city was able to move forward with construction companies and architecture firms.
"This building was a converted car dealership from 1979. That's how long they've been here. This new building is a 25,000 square feet modern police facility that offers everything that they're going to need for the future. Plenty of space for training, office space, a dispatch that is more suitable for what they need," he said.
Mt. Vernon police chief, Trent Page, says their current building isn't up to date for station's needs and says the new one could positively impact officer training and help the well-being of the staff.
"Things have changed not only within law enforcement, but just with public codes that this building just can't keep up with. So we have very limited facilities for bathrooms, we have ADA compliance issues, we have a lack of space and just no ability to expand anywhere in this building and or train officers in the building either," he said.
Mayor Lewis says the city council is excited and proud to move forward with the project and how it will impact the community.
"This new facility brings us into the 21st century and our police department. You've seen these police departments across the nation and the training--when they're lacking the training and the trouble they can get into. You're only as professional as the training you're receiving," he said.
McKenna expects first bid package will go out in January.
"We'll be bidding out the steel and the roofing material at that point and the reason why we're trying to push forward on that is because with the recent market, and building goods, we know that prices are continuously going up and the lead time on those two items is significant," he said.
McKenna also expects the project to be completed by May of 2023.
It will be located where the former fire station used to be.