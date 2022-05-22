New park where dogs run free officially opens with ribbon cutting celebration

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Dogs have a new playground in Jackson County
Freinds of Carbondale Dog Park cut the ribbon on the city's first public dog park Saturday morning at Parish Park.
The area was previosly a soccer field, which was given over to the construction of the dog park after the soccer program moved games to another spot.
Dozens gathered with their dogs for the grand opening, able to let their pets run free around the bone shaped yard to meet up with other pups, and as Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks president Jane Adams says, allowing their owners to meet up with other humans.
"It's so important to have a large area where dogs can run and play, and won't get run over by cars. They aren't going to go chasing after deer or rabbits," explains Adams. "And where they can socialize with other dogs and then where owners can socialize with other people, because this is a people park as well as a dog park."
Carbondale was one of five communities to win $25,000 from PetSafe - to help build their new park. The group adds they are always looking for more volunteers to keep the park maintained and grow its ammenities. Learn more on how to help online at Carbondale Dog Parks.