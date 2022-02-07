New nationwide CDL training requirement

(WSIL) -- New CDL applicants and certain CDL upgrades in the state of Missouri are required to complete an approved Entry Level Driver Training program.
Beginning Feb. 7, 2022 , all new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants and those applying for certain CDL upgrades must be listed in the federal Training Provider Registry as having completed an approved Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) program before being allowed to complete certain skills or knowledge tests.
The ELDT regulations defined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in 49 CFR 380 establish standardized, minimum training requirements for entry-level CMV operators in interstate and intrastate commerce who are applying for:
- A Class A or Class B commercial driver license (CDL) for the first time;
- A Class C CDL with Passenger, School Bus or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time;
- An upgrade of their CDL (e.g., a Class B CDL holder seeking a Class A CDL); or
- A hazardous materials (H), passenger (P), or school bus (S) endorsement for the first time.
The ELDT requirement is not retroactive. The requirements do not apply to individuals holding a valid CDL or an H, P, or S endorsement issued prior to Feb. 7, 2022. Additionally, individuals who obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) before the Feb. 7, 2022, compliance date are not subject to ELDT requirements as long as they obtain a CDL before the expiration date of the CLP.
For more information visit The Federal Motor Safety Carrier Safety Administration's website.