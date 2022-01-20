New music festival coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- A three day music festival highlighting country music is coming to Marion in March.
The Dunbar Music Festival will take place March 10-12 at The Pavilion.
Thursday night will feature Aaron Lewis, lead singer of Staind. Friday will have Mitchell Tenpenny and special guest Jacob Bryant on the main stage. And on Saturday Parmalee and LANCO will be the featured bands.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2022. Click here to purchase tickets.
Tickets will be limited for Aaron Lewis, with only 1,500 being sold starting at $39/ticket. 3,000 tickets will be available for Friday and Saturday nights, with prices starting at $29 for general admission.
Promoter Cody Dunbar says he is excited to bring music to the community.
"When I started my company, the goals at the top of my list included bringing great musical talent to southern Illinois, bringing different genres of music including faith based shows and creating a music series that people could look forward to annually. I have a lot of discussions with people in southern Illinois and try to bring in a roster that gives them something to really look forward to close to home. This first festival is country-based probably the most listened to genre in the area and it brings 3 different subgenres of country for 3 different nights. I was extremely excited about the lineup as a whole for my first ever festival, quite a bit over budget, but I think a lot of people will come out and have a fun weekend!"