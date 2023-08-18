 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

New mural unveiled in Carbondale in collaboration with ArtSpace 304

  • Updated
  • 0
New mural unveiled in Carbondale in collaboration with ArtSpace 304

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders and ArtSpace 304 celebrated the unveiling of a new 'Welcome to Carbondale' mural Friday.

The mural itself is on the Wallace Building near the Woodlawn Cemetery. It is the third mural that ArtSpace 304 and the city have worked on.

Organizers say the mural is designed to showcase the historic context of life in Southern Illinois.

"This is the result of a wonderful collaboration between the city of Carbondale and ArtSpace 304," says Marsha Ryan, President of ArtSpace 304. "And it gives us a chance to just celebrate ourselves and our history and this mural certainly does all of that."

There are several murals throughout Carbondale that have been curated by the city and ArtSpace 304. ArtSpace 304 will start accepting more mural proposals this Fall.

