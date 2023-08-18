New mural unveiled in Carbondale in collaboration with ArtSpace 304

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders and ArtSpace 304 celebrated the unveiling of a new 'Welcome to Carbondale' mural Friday.
The mural itself is on the Wallace Building near the Woodlawn Cemetery. It is the third mural that ArtSpace 304 and the city have worked on.
Organizers say the mural is designed to showcase the historic context of life in Southern Illinois.
"This is the result of a wonderful collaboration between the city of Carbondale and ArtSpace 304," says Marsha Ryan, President of ArtSpace 304. "And it gives us a chance to just celebrate ourselves and our history and this mural certainly does all of that."
There are several murals throughout Carbondale that have been curated by the city and ArtSpace 304. ArtSpace 304 will start accepting more mural proposals this Fall.