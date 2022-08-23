New multi-use sports complex coming to SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Southeast Missouri State University is moving forward with the first phase of a new transformational Houck multiuse complex.
The university's board awarded a contract to Fager-McGee Commercial Construction for the first phase of construction.
The $15,978,100 contract includes the construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access, and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.
Phase one of the project has an anticipated completion date of August 2023.