New monument unveiled in Sikeston Veterans Park

SIKESTON, MO - A long waiting period is finally over for veterans in Sikeston after a brand new memorial wall was unveiled at Veterans Park on Saturday morning. 

“It’s beautiful," Chairman of Veterans Park Steve Taylor said.  "It was worth the wait and those guys have done a spectacular job”

After raising the funds for the new monument, the black granite slabs were ordered from Italy. They've waited two years for those to come over and get to the Missouri Bootheel. 

 The wall has names of Sikeston residents who died in war. Those wars include World Ward I and II, Korea, Vietnam and the middle east. 

“It is our opportunity to speak for them because they left their lives on the battlefield and they no longer have that opportunity," Taylor said. "Just because their name is on their monument, doesn't properly identify what they’ve done. So, it gives us the opportunity to remember them and give us inspiration to continue the freedom we have in America and continue to work for it. “

The Veterans Park is a site with rich history. At one point during World War II, 10,000 pilots trained for action right where the park sits now. 

At that time, Sikeston citizens raised money to help build a number of planes to help in the war. 

They did the same thing to honor all those who have died by erecting the new monument. 

“They’ve been involved for almost a century in helping the military preserve our peace," Taylor said of the community. "The funds have been raised from the citizens of Sikeston and the businesses here. There are 38 businesses recognized on the back of that monument as well as many many other fold who have put their time and effort into this.”

A walkway will also be built leading up to the memorial. 

 

